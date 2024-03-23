Home page politics

Adults can legally consume cannabis from April 1st. The chairman of the hemp association welcomes the decision and talks about the next steps.

Berlin – The Federal Council approved the federal government's cannabis law on Friday (March 22nd). Despite massive headwinds, especially from the Union, the consumption and possession of up to 50 grams of cannabis should be permitted in Germany. According to the traffic light coalition's plan, the law should come into force on April 1st. “The only question is whether this will really happen on April 1st,” says the chairman of the German Hemp Association, Georg Wurth, in an interview IPPEN.MEDIA to consider. Because the government doesn't have much time left.

The traffic light only has four working days left if you want to meet the goal you have set yourself. Not much time left to implement such a controversial bill. In addition, opponents of partial legalization have already announced that they will pull out all the stops to delay release. “Bavaria will take part in anything that could stop or delay the law,” writes CSU leader Markus Söder on X (formerly Twitter).

The head of the hemp association no longer sees “any problem” with the traffic light’s legalization plans

The Hemp Association is “not too worried” that the Union parties could still prevent the law, Wurth said IPPEN.MEDIA. It is unlikely that Söder will be able to somehow delay or even stop the law. “I don’t think that’s a realistic statement,” said Wurth.

It is also unlikely that CDU leader Friedrich Merz could overturn the law, as announced, if he were to participate in the government. To do this, the CDU would have to rely on the consent of a coalition partner. Since the traffic light parties would probably not agree to a complete reversal of the law, and the firewall against the AfD should still be in place, Wurth is “reasonably relaxed” on this issue.

The only remaining hurdle is the signature of Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier. Although he could refuse to sign if he considered the law to be unconstitutional, Wurth was not particularly afraid of that. Such concerns have not yet been raised. “In this respect, I also believe that this is no longer a problem,” said Wurth.

Lauterbach defends the legalization of cannabis on April 1, 2024. © nilswey/Panthermedia/Imago; Chris Emil Janßen/Imago; Collage: RUHR24

“Of course we are not satisfied” – Hemp Association still sees weaknesses in the cannabis law

But the new law for the partial legalization of cannabis does not come without criticism. Too many things are still unclear. For example, the limit for THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis, in road traffic. “We still have one nanogram of THC per milliliter of blood serum and that is an extremely low limit,” says Wurth IPPEN.MEDIA. This means that drivers who are no longer under the influence of cannabis would be accused of driving while intoxicated. That's why he's calling for the limit to be increased. “For example, 3.5 nanograms, as part of the Limit Values ​​Commission suggested,” says Wurth.

Recently, Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing also spoke out in favor of raising the limit. If the regulation of one nanogram per milliliter of blood were to remain in place, it would be a “consumption ban via traffic law”. A commission of experts should make this decision “in the spring”.

Wurth also considers the current distance regulations from schools and daycare centers to be questionable. It is a good thing that the initially considered regulation was downgraded from a minimum distance of 200 meters. But even with the 100 meter distance rule now in effect, uncertainties would remain. “If I'm walking through a strange city and the entrance to a daycare center is 100 meters away on the same side of the street, I can't even tell,” said Wurth.

Nevertheless, the law that has now been passed is a success – also for the hemp association. “Of course we are not satisfied,” said Wurth. It is still a “huge step in the right direction”. The traffic light cannabis law is “the most progressive cannabis policy in Europe, even if the original goal of complete market regulation has not yet been achieved.”

Traffic light cannabis law – This is allowed from April 1st

The law from Health Minister Karl Lauterbach stipulates that People aged 18 and over are allowed to possess a certain amount of cannabis. The plan is to legally possess up to 25 grams, which can also be carried in public spaces. Even 50 grams should be allowed in private apartments. It should also be possible to grow three female marijuana plants.

The most important rules of the cannabis law at a glance:

When does the cannabis law come into force? April 1, 2024 How much cannabis is allowed? 25 grams in public spaces, up to 50 grams in private homes Will home cultivation become legal? Yes, you can plant up to three female cannabis plants per person Will there be coffee shops like in Holland? No. The traffic light wants to allow so-called non-commercial cannabis clubs from July 1st. What should you pay attention to when consuming? Smoking cannabis will be prohibited in playgrounds, schools, daycare centers, youth facilities and sports cities. Consumption within sight (100 meters as the crow flies) is also not permitted. Are there new regulations for road traffic? The limit for the cannabis active ingredient THC has not yet been raised. The Ministry of Transport wants to submit a change later.

For those who don't want to or can't grow their own cannabis, so-called cannabis clubs will be available from July 1st. There, people aged 21 and over are allowed to purchase a maximum amount of 50 grams of cannabis per month. For people between 18 and 21 years of age, the law allows a maximum monthly amount of 30 grams of cannabis with a THC limit of 10 percent. (nhi)