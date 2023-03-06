During the last hours of Sunday and the first hours of Monday, March 6, the National Seismological Service reported via social media two earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 in Chiapas and Oaxaca.

At 11:03 p.m. local time, the National Seismological reported on the first tremor that had as its epicenter in hidden portmunicipality of San Pedro Mixtepec, Oaxaca.

Hours later, just beginning on Monday, March 6, at 1:37 in the morning, the Seismological published on Twitter the alert for the earthquake that took place in Tonala, Chiapas.

No loss of life or injuries was reported, nor were there any infrastructural damages.