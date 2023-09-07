Earthquake today Thursday 7 September 2023 in the province of Naples

An earthquake was felt today, Thursday 7 September 2023, in the province of Naples. The shock was recorded around 19.45 in the Campi Flegrei with a magnitude of 3.8 and the following geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 40.8300, 14.1470 at a depth of 2km.

According to theNational Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology a seismic swarm is underway at Campi Flegrei. The first shock occurred at 19.45, at a depth of 1.7 kilometers, and at the moment the automatically calculated preliminary magnitude is greater than 3.

All the earthquakes recorded today in Italy

There are several testimonies on social media from people who felt the earthquake especially in Naples, but also in other areas of Campania.

Among the testimonies, also that of the conductor Marco Liorni who wrote on Twitter: “Earthquake in Naples. We were in recording of Chain reaction. Everyone kept calm.”

#Earthquake in Naples. We were recording Chain Reaction. Everyone kept calm. — marco liorni (@marcoliorni) September 7, 2023

Scenes of panic have been recorded in various areas of the city: in particular, as he reports Fanpagesat the TheSpace cinema, spectators have left the cinemas.

At the moment, however, there are fortunately no damages to people or things.

If you have felt an earthquake and want to be updated on all the latest tremors of today and the past few days in Italy, click here

News being updated