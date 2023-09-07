v

Of course, those who fondly remember the original won’t need much of a reintroduction as to what the game is about. The original game was released in 1995 for the sega genesis and was related to the television series of gargoyles which over time became a much-loved series. Like other remastered games (including other properties from Disney that have already received the remastered treatment), this revival of the game will feature several modernizations on the platforms PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and pc.

The game of gargoyles it’s available for pre-order on all of those mentioned platforms now that the game has a release date, and with those pre-order pages came some additional details. you play as goliath in-game, just as you would have in the original, with several useful features added to the game. These include the ability to toggle between graphics modes to achieve the look of the animated series or the original 16-bit game, as well as a rewind feature, widescreen support, and earnable achievements.

“Gargoyles Remastered is an artistically crafted revival of the classic 16-bit side-scrolling platform-adventure from the 1990s,” reads an overview of the game. “Relive the epic journey of goliath and the gargoyles with enhanced graphics, animations and sound effects, all inspired by the acclaimed animated series. The world of gargoyles comes to life with a level of detail that will thrill fans of the animated series and retro gaming enthusiasts alike. Experience classic gameplay that stays true to its predecessor and includes new features like achievements, game rewind, and more!

The remaster of the original game is of course good news for those who played the original and loved the TV show, but what about the future of the franchise itself? Earlier this year, Dynamite and the creator of gargoylesGreg Weisman, launched Gargoyles: Here in Manhattana collection of stories from gargoyles written by Weisman himself.

As for the series or any movie plans, Weisman shot down rumors earlier this year that a live-action movie was in the works. He does not own the intellectual property, Disney does, which means that it is the responsibility of Disney decide what will happen to the franchise in the future. For now, the original television show of gargoyles can be seen in Disney+.

