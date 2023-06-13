Earthquake today in Vibo Valentia 12 June 2023 | Real time

An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 was recorded today, Monday 12 June 2023, in Dasà, in the province of Vibo Valentia, at a depth of 15 kilometers.

The earthquake was registered byIngv with with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 38.5890, 16.1740 at a depth of 15km.

The quake, which was felt in several neighboring municipalities, fortunately did not cause any damage to people or things.

“All we needed was the earthquake” reads one of the comments on Twitter. And again: “Oh God, I’m scared of the earthquake”. Although the shock was distinctly felt by many citizens, as demonstrated by the various comments on social media, apart from the fright, the earthquake, as mentioned, fortunately did not arouse further concern among the population.

