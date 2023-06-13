“Barbie” will have her ahead premiere in Mexico. This has been confirmed by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in a promotional video in which they confirm their arrival in the Aztec country. In addition to CDMX, the world tour of the film will take place in eight cities where fans of the next Warner Bros. film will be able to see the actors up close. When is the film released and on what date would its protagonists arrive?

When will Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling arrive in Mexico?

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling confirmed the news through social networks. “They don’t have to go all the way to Barbieland to hang out with Barbie and Ken,” the actress points out. “Because Margot and I are going to take the show down the road,” adds her co-star.

The actors confirmed that they will be in eight cities around the world: Toronto, Canada, Sydney, Seoul, Mexico City, Los Angeles, London, Berlin and New York.

At the moment, the date on which it would arrive in CDMX has not been confirmed, but it is estimated to be in July, the same month as its world premiere. Warner Bros. would be announcing the exact day in the coming days.

“Barbie”: release date

The “Barbie” movie will be released in Latin American theaters on next July 20 and in the United States along with other parts of the world the next day.

Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie as Ken and Barbie. Photo: Warner Bros.

As Robbie and Gosling have already announced, both will be present at a special event prior to the premiere in the different cities they will visit as part of the “Barbie” World Tour.