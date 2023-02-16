Earthquake today Friuli-Venezia Giulia 16 February 2023

An earthquake was felt today, Thursday 16 February 2023, in Friuli-Venezia Giulia: the epicenter of the earthquake is off Croatia and the magnitude is 5.0.

As recorded by theIngvthe quake was identified in the Northern Croatian coast with geographical coordinates (lat, lon) 44.9680, 14.7480 at a depth of 9km.

As mentioned, the earthquake was felt in several municipalities in Friuli-Venezia Giulia, but also in other areas of Italy, such as the Marches and the autonomous province of Trento.

Immediately after the quake, many people flocked to social networks in search of information. At the moment there are no damages to people or things, but only a lot of fear.