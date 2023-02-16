She added, in an exclusive interview with “Sky News Arabia”, that the damage to the infrastructure remains a major obstacle to aid reaching the affected people in northern Syria.
Dominique Hyde said in her interview:
- The United Nations calls for the removal of politics from earthquake relief efforts.
- UNHCR is on the ground to provide relief to survivors in Syria.
- It is difficult to reach all areas in Syria because of the earthquake damage.
- The priority lies in securing blankets, clothes and shelter for the survivors and ensuring their safety.
- Turkey receives the largest number of refugees in the world, including 3.5 million Syrians.
- We were able to provide aid in Syria during the first hours after the earthquake.
- The situation is very difficult in Turkey and we seek to provide social support.
- We saw great generosity from Arab countries and great sympathy for the victims.
- Preliminary expectations indicate that 5 million people will be displaced due to the earthquake.
