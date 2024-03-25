Earthquake in L'Aquila a few days after the anniversary of the 2009 disaster

Some shocks of earthquake they hit central Italy today, in particular the province of L'Aquila. In a few days the anniversary of the earthquake that occurred in L'Aquila on 9 April 2009 will be remembered. The 6.3 magnitude earthquake remains vivid in the memories of those who experienced the drama 15 years ago due to the extensive damage to homes and people.

Today a tremor was felt at 4.44pm magnitude 3.2 with epicenter a Pizzoli, in the province of L'Aquila. The earthquake, recorded at 16.3 km depth, was also felt in Amatrice and Teramo.

The population followed the seismic events of the afternoon with dismay, having felt a shock of lower intensity 1.4 in Capitignano, also in the province of L'Aquila. The I remember of the earthquake that occurred in 2009 it still shocks the population who saw their homes dismembered by the fury of the earthquake. Hundreds were injured and billions of euros in damage were also caused to important architectural structures, rich in art and history. Thousands of homeless people have lived in containers for years.

There have been several initiatives to raise funds over the last few years to help the population hit hard by the natural cataclysm. Architects, builders, singers and entertainers have mobilized to bring their solidarity to the many who have lost homes and loved ones.

Today's earthquake did not cause any damage to homes or injuries among the population but the fear was great and the anxiety about future shocks agitates the population of Abruzzo. The sensitivity of the inhabitants of the province of L'Aquila is at very high levels. Civil protection and the competent bodies are on alert while the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology INGV, monitors the situation.

