Rääkkylä | A warning to the mayor who sent harsh messages

Rääkkylän municipal manager Esko Rautiainen has received a warning from the municipal government. According to the municipal government's announcement, the written warning from the management concerns inappropriate writing in message service X.

The municipal government decided that a second warning will result in dismissal. In the future, the municipal government demands that Rautiainen behaves in a way that is required by his position and duties.

Sanomalehti Karjalainen reported at the beginning of March that Rautiainen had sent harsh messages in the message service X. The municipal manager had commented on pictures of scantily clad women on his public account.

Rautiainen has apologized for his behavior.