The Secretariat of National Defense of Mexico (Sedena) reported in the early hours of this Sunday of the death of Proteus, one of the sixteen canines involved in the rescue efforts of people trapped after the earthquake that hit Turkey last week.

Through its Twitter account, the entity regretted the departure of the dog, but did not clarify the causes of its death. Apparently, the animal would have died in the performance of its rescue work after the earthquake.

“You fulfilled your mission as a member of the Mexican Delegation in the search and rescue of our brothers in Turkey,” says the message shared on social networks.

Thank you for your heroic work!”, he concludes.

(You can read: Miracle in Turkey: they rescue a family that spent five days under the rubble)

Likewise, in a video on his TikTok account, His handler and members of the Mexican Army and Air Force mourned the death of his faithful friend with some emotional words.

“I want to tell you that I am proud of you, because you were always a strong dog, a hard-working dog that never gave up. Now all I have to do is thank you for having brought you”, said the soldier Villeda, Proteo’s human companion.

“Unfortunately you will not be able to get there with me, I will always be remembering you. I hope all of Mexico always remembers you, never forgets you. Someday we will see each other again, ”she assured his human companion with a broken voice.

(Also: Pamuk and Cilek, the pets rescued in Turkey after the earthquake: video)

Since last Tuesday, the Mexican government has sent 150 specialized search and rescue elements to Turkey to help the victims and those affected by the earthquakes.

The team includes medical and food service cells, 35 search and rescue experts from the Emergency or Disaster Immediate Response Team (ERIED) (25 specialists and 10 Army dogs, including Proteo.

During the tragedy, dogs have played a key role in rescuing people. The sniffer dog roams the area for a while. He then leaves without barking: there are no more survivors.

If it does, it means that someone is still alive, since dogs are trained to react only to the smells of living people.

(Keep reading: Turkey earthquake: rescuer goes bankrupt after saving father and daughter alive)

Survivors call for international help after the tragedy.

“First of all we do an inspection ourselves, we call and knock to see if there is a response. Up to about three meters deep we can perceive noises. If we do not detect anything, the dogs come, they are trained to perceive the smell of a living person up to seven meters,” David Barderas, a member of the team, told Efe.

Mia and Farah, for example, two Belgian shepherd dogs crossed with Malinois, were the first to help in the rescue efforts in a team made up of four dogs and their respective owners – each animal goes with one person.

That’s why, The news of the loss of one of the rescue animals has shocked the world.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from EL UNIVERSAL (GDA) and EFE