A new earthquake of magnitude 4.0 occurred this Monday in the Phlegraean Fields area in the province of Naples, and was strongly warned by the population, although no major damage was caused.

The movement has made it grow concern among the population as the activity of so-called “bradyism” intensifiesthe continuous movements of the earth in this underground volcanic area and which could be a prelude to an eruption, although experts rule it out.

After the strong earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on September 27, the most intense in the last 40 years, Seismic activity has continued these days, worrying the entire area.

This Monday, the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV) recorded another earthquake of magnitude 4.0 at 10:08 p.m. (8:08 p.m. GMT), at a depth of 3 kilometers.

The earthquake was clearly felt throughout the city of Naples, but sespecially in the nearby municipalities such as Pozzuoli and Agnanowhere many families have spent the night outside their homes out of fear and today the schools in the towns of the Phlegraean Fields will close so that stability checks can be carried out on the buildings.

On the website of the City Council and Mayor Gigi Manzoni there are comments that reveal the discouragement and anxiety of people who have long faced continuous seismic activity.

The director of the Vesuvian Observatory, Mauro Di Vito, explained to the media that “Seismic activity continues and will continue. There is no doubt. “It is necessary to manage fear and carry out all the necessary controls.”

The situation is similar to what was experienced in 1982 with a long period of continuous and strong tremors that later stopped.

In the neighborhoods most exposed to the Campos, such as Pozzuoli, Bacoli, Monte di Procida and Quarto, among others on the Neapolitan periphery, there live nearly half a million people and Civil Protection has drawn up a National Plan for an eventual evacuation of the area that It has not been updated and many warn that it is impractical.

At the moment, The alert status is the “yellow” of said plan, the second on a four-level severity scale and which establishes the “attention” status.

