Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova has tasked former opposition leader Robert Fico with forming a new government. The head of state said on Monday that the election was “democratically and in accordance with the law” and that, despite some fears expressed before the election, no one now doubts this.
Fico rejects military aid to Ukraine. Observers assume that Slovakia, previously one of Ukraine’s major supporters in the war against Russia, will make a U-turn under Fico’s leadership. During the election campaign, Slovakia was overwhelmed by a flood of misinformation, many of which targeted Fico’s rival Michal Simecka of the liberal Progressive Slovakia party.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Bundeswehr #inspector #general #believes #escalation #FAZ