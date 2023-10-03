Following the victory of pro-Russian politician Robert Fico in the parliamentary election in Slovakia, the Foreign Ministry in Bratislava accused Russia of “undue interference” in the election. The ministry published a protest note on Monday in which it rejected the statements of the head of the Russian foreign intelligence service, Sergei Naryshkin. At the same time, a Russian diplomat was summoned.

"undue interference by the Russian Federation in the electoral process" back. Former Prime Minister Fico's left-wing populist party Smer-SD emerged victorious from last Saturday's parliamentary election. Naryshkin, for his part, had said that the USA was interfering in Slovakia's internal affairs. The Foreign Ministry has now dismissed this as Slovakian President Zuzana Caputova has tasked former opposition leader Robert Fico with forming a new government. The head of state said on Monday that the election was "democratically and in accordance with the law" and that, despite some fears expressed before the election, no one now doubts this. See also Russia and Ukraine: On the Road Against Putin's War

Fico rejects military aid to Ukraine. Observers assume that Slovakia, previously one of Ukraine’s major supporters in the war against Russia, will make a U-turn under Fico’s leadership. During the election campaign, Slovakia was overwhelmed by a flood of misinformation, many of which targeted Fico’s rival Michal Simecka of the liberal Progressive Slovakia party.