Saturday, April 6, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Earthquake | An extraordinary earthquake delays flights in New York

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2024
in World Europe
0
Earthquake | An extraordinary earthquake delays flights in New York

The earthquake is not expected to cause significant damage, but it is expected to delay flights into New York.

of the United States a small earthquake happened on the east coast on Friday. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8.

Based on preliminary information, the earthquake did not cause damage or claim victims.

According to the US National Aviation Authority (FAA), the earthquake will cause delays of 30 to 45 minutes for flights arriving at airports in the New York area, reports Reuters.

An extraordinary earthquake shook the New York area on Friday. Picture: Andrew Kelly / Reuters

An earthquake the center was located in the state of New Jersey, but it was also clearly felt in New York. The UN Security Council meeting at the organization's headquarters in New York was briefly suspended due to the earthquake, and Newark airport temporarily suspended flights, among other things.

See also  Energy Belgium has decided to postpone the decommissioning of nuclear power plants for a decade

According to Reuters, the weak earthquake is unusual because earthquakes do not typically occur in the New York area.

Friday's earthquake was the strongest in the region in 50 years, he says the US media CNN according to the US Geological Survey. The strongest of the earthquakes was the 2002 earthquake, whose epicenter was located in the village of Au Sable Forks in New York state. Its intensity was 5.3 magnitude.

In 2011, there was a magnitude 5.8 earthquake in Virginia that was also felt in New York.

According to CNN it is unlikely that such a weak tremor would cause any damage. On social media, it was reported that the earthquake was also felt in Philadelphia. New York City Rescue Director Zachary Iscol however, warned of aftershocks.

#Earthquake #extraordinary #earthquake #delays #flights #York

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
The Colombian who arrives at the UN as the new rapporteur for freedom of association

The Colombian who arrives at the UN as the new rapporteur for freedom of association

Recommended

No Result
View All Result