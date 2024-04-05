Earthquake | An extraordinary earthquake delays flights in New York

The earthquake is not expected to cause significant damage, but it is expected to delay flights into New York.

of the United States a small earthquake happened on the east coast on Friday. According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8.

Based on preliminary information, the earthquake did not cause damage or claim victims.

According to the US National Aviation Authority (FAA), the earthquake will cause delays of 30 to 45 minutes for flights arriving at airports in the New York area, reports Reuters.

An extraordinary earthquake shook the New York area on Friday.

An earthquake the center was located in the state of New Jersey, but it was also clearly felt in New York. The UN Security Council meeting at the organization's headquarters in New York was briefly suspended due to the earthquake, and Newark airport temporarily suspended flights, among other things.

According to Reuters, the weak earthquake is unusual because earthquakes do not typically occur in the New York area.

Friday's earthquake was the strongest in the region in 50 years, he says the US media CNN according to the US Geological Survey. The strongest of the earthquakes was the 2002 earthquake, whose epicenter was located in the village of Au Sable Forks in New York state. Its intensity was 5.3 magnitude.

In 2011, there was a magnitude 5.8 earthquake in Virginia that was also felt in New York.

According to CNN it is unlikely that such a weak tremor would cause any damage. On social media, it was reported that the earthquake was also felt in Philadelphia. New York City Rescue Director Zachary Iscol however, warned of aftershocks.