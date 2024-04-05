lColombian expert in politics and international relations Gina Paola Romero Rodríguez was appointed this Friday as the new UN rapporteur for freedom of peaceful assembly and association, replacing the Togolese Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, in office since 2018.

More than 15 years of experience in the promotion and defense of human rights, Romero was confirmed in the position during the last day of the 55th session of the UN Human Rights Council, where 13 other United Nations mandates in charge of promoting fundamental freedoms were renewed.

#HRC55 | The Human Rights Council of the @UN_es has appointed Gina Paola Romero Rodríguez (Colombia) as Special Rapporteur on freedom of peaceful assembly and association pic.twitter.com/4o8ooGJq56 —United Nations Human Rights Council | #HRC55 (@UN_HRC) April 5, 2024

Other Latin Americans appointed by the Council They were the Mexican Astrid Puentes Riaño, new rapporteur on the right to a safe, clean, healthy and sustainable environment, and the Peruvian Eduardo González, who will be the independent expert on the human rights situation in Mali.

The Italian Elisa Morgera will occupy the special rapporteurship on the promotion of human rights in the context of climate change.

#HRC55 | The @A Human Rights Council has appointed Elisa Morgera (Italy), as Special Rapporteur on the promotion and protection of human rights in the context of climate change pic.twitter.com/amJBqMJ0LY —United Nations Human Rights Council | #HRC55 (@UN_HRC) April 5, 2024

EFE