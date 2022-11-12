

Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Khorfakkan continues to excel at its stadium over Al Dhafra, achieving the third win in a row, after yesterday’s match ended in favor of “Al-Nusour” 4-3, in the “tenth round” of the “ADNOC Professional League”.

Khorfakkan had previously defeated Al Dhafra 5-1 in the 2020-2021 season, and renewed its supremacy 3-0 last season.

Al-Nusour scored 12 goals at home and among its fans, against Al Dhafra, during the three meetings, and historically tied Al Dhafra with three victories each, compared to a tie in one match.

The match also witnessed the Portuguese scored his first “double” this season, to raise his score to 4 goals, as the top scorer of the “Essour”, although he plays as a wing.

#Earth #smiles #Eagles #front #Knight