The National Elections Commission announced the opening of early voting in the 2023 Federal National Council elections.

Voters can vote via the “Share UAE” application or the website http://uaenec.ae Or through 9 election centers distributed across all emirates.

Today, 9 electoral centers distributed across the emirates of the country receive members of electoral bodies to participate in the 2023 Federal National Council elections, after equipping them with digital infrastructure, an integrated voting system, and work teams to facilitate the voting process and provide assistance to voters from various segments of society.

The National Elections Commission revealed the voting mechanism, during the two days of early voting starting today and tomorrow, and on October 6 for “remote” voting via the Internet, and on the main election day on the 7th of the same month.