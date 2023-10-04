Gang crime | Police: The thread connected to the violent Dödspatrullen is a “major project” of organized crime

The Central Criminal Police and the Helsinki Police report that they have stopped the spread of a Swedish gang in Finland.

Police has arrested more than 30 people in the gang investigation between Finland and Sweden. 17 of them are still in prison.

According to the police, the suspects were mostly born in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The suspects represent a total of ten nationalities. They are citizens of Sweden, Great Britain, Somalia, Serbia, Norway, Iraq, Ukraine, Kosovo, Turkey and Finland.

Helsingin Sanomat reports on Monday, a violent Swede the criminal network Dödspatrullen landed in Finland. According to the police, the Swedish gang brought more than 100 kilograms of narcotics, 230,000 narcotic tablets and more than 200,000 euros in cash to Finland.

The police describe the gang’s activities as highly organized. The police call the skein a “major project of organized crime”.

The Central Criminal Police and the Helsinki Police announced the investigation on Wednesday morning.

The news is updated.