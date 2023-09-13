Faisal Al Naqbi (Khorfakkan)

Khorfakkan coach Abdulaziz Al-Anbari makes a slight change to the “Eagles” lineup to face Ittihad Kalba on Friday, in the crucial match, in the second leg of the first round of the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Cup.

The team does not suffer from any injuries, and the technical staff also reassured its players in the “friendly” that it played against one of the institutional teams, and Khor Fakkan plays the “return” with incomplete ranks, at the foreign level, despite the contract with the Uzbek Abdullah Yev, who will not join the match, due to his participation. With his country’s national team.

The South African company’s management has not registered Serero in the team’s official roster yet, and therefore he will not join the match, as one of the four foreigners from the team will be released after the match, so that he can be registered, and he will begin his career in the third round of the “ADNOC Professional League.”