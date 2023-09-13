Apple has announced the very first carbon neutral products in the new Apple Watch lineup. During its presentation event yesterday, the company announced that design innovations and clean energy have favored a substantial reduction in emissions from products, reaching up to over 75% for each carbon neutral Apple Watch. This milestone marks a further step toward Apple’s ambitious 2030 goal of making every product carbon neutral, a plan that also includes the entire supply chain and lifecycle of every product Apple makes. As part of its 2030 goal and the company’s broader efforts to protect the environment, Apple has also decided to phase out leather across its entire product line. It announced that the packaging for the new Apple Watch line will be made from a fiber-based material for the first time, and has expanded the use of recycled materials on iPhone. The company has also introduced the Electricity Grid Forecasts function on the Home app, a new tool that will help users understand when the electricity grid uses cleaner energy, so they can decide when to use it.

“At Apple, our commitment to fighting climate change has been going on for years. Our focus on using clean energy and designing low-carbon products has already helped reduce emissions like no other company in the industry,” said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. . “We have reached an important milestone by making the world’s most loved smartwatch carbon neutral, and we will never tire of innovating to respond to the current urgency.” Each carbon neutral Apple Watch model meets the following criteria: 100% clean electricity to make or use products, 30% recycled or renewable materials by weight, and 50% shipping without using air freight. These joint efforts will help reduce product emissions by at least 75% for each model. The company will use high-quality carbon credits to offset small amounts of remaining emissions and eliminate the carbon footprint of its products. Every carbon neutral Apple Watch, including all aluminum Apple Watch Series 9 and SE models with the new Sport Loop band and Apple Watch Ultra 2 combined with the new Trail Loop or Alpine Loop bands, is certified by SCS Global Services, a company leader in the field of certification and environmental standards.

All production of carbon neutral Apple Watch models is powered by 100% clean electricity thanks to investments and sourcing from Apple and its suppliers. Additionally, every supplier that produces parts and components for these models has committed to using 100% renewable energy for Apple production by the end of the decade. Apple also works with supply chain partners around the world to promote policies that support the adoption of clean energy solutions. Electrical energy used in production processes and in charging devices represents the main source of emissions for all product lines. To address this situation, Apple has committed to investing in large-scale solar and wind projects around the world. For carbon neutral Apple Watch models, the company will match 100% of the expected energy consumption for charging.

Apple has introduced the use of several key recycled materials into its products through advanced product engineering, extensive design qualification and extensive supply chain expertise. The new products announced today build on these milestones. To further reduce its impact on the planet, Apple will no longer use leather across its entire product line, including iPhone accessories and Apple Watch bands. Instead, the company will use FineWoven, a sturdy new fabric made with 68% post-consumer recycled materials. FineWoven, which features a refined, soft suede-like finish, will be available for MagSafe iPhone cases and wallets, and for Magnetic Mesh and Modern Apple Watch bands. Additionally, the new iPhone 15 and Apple Watch lines move us toward our 2025 goals of using 100% recycled metals in key components. Examples of this include the 100% recycled rare earths used in magnets and, for the first time, the use of 100% recycled cobalt in the battery of iPhone 15, Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2. Furthermore, the much-loved Sport Loop strap has been redesigned with 82% recycled fibers, including materials derived from discarded fishing nets. Those who want to upgrade to the new carbon neutral Apple Watch models can take advantage of the Apple Trade In trade-in program, where Apple will refurbish the device to offer it to another person or recycle it for free. Apple is also accelerating its journey towards eliminating plastic from all packaging by 2025. In addition to having created the first packaging composed of 100% fibers for the new Apple Watch and for the line of bands, more than 99% of The packaging of each iPhone 15 model is made of fibre.