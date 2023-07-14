With today’s presentation, the cover officer of EA Sports FC 24which as was foretold has Erling Haaland as the protagonist, as well as several news on content, game modes and editions special.

We can see the cover shown below, with a tweet in which Haaland himself, who was present during the presentation of the game, shared the image that portrays him and which will characterize the cover of EA Sports FC 24.

It is therefore a confirmation of what had previously emerged on the cover player of EA Sports FC 24, and the choice was easily predictable, considering the results achieved this year by the young Norwegian striker under Manchester City.

As we also saw in the first gameplay trailer of EA Sports FC 24, the heart of the new football simulation should be the Hypermotion V system, developed by EA Sports for even more realistic animations and physics than before, at least according to what was reported during the presentation .