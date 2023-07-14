With today’s presentation, the cover officer of EA Sports FC 24which as was foretold has Erling Haaland as the protagonist, as well as several news on content, game modes and editions special.
We can see the cover shown below, with a tweet in which Haaland himself, who was present during the presentation of the game, shared the image that portrays him and which will characterize the cover of EA Sports FC 24.
It is therefore a confirmation of what had previously emerged on the cover player of EA Sports FC 24, and the choice was easily predictable, considering the results achieved this year by the young Norwegian striker under Manchester City.
As we also saw in the first gameplay trailer of EA Sports FC 24, the heart of the new football simulation should be the Hypermotion V system, developed by EA Sports for even more realistic animations and physics than before, at least according to what was reported during the presentation .
EA Sports FC 24, the contents of the two editions
We also see the contents regarding the different editions announced, which will differ for price (79.99 for the standard version on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S and 69.99 on PS4 and Xbox One, while the Ultimate version will cost 109.99 euros) and obviously related bonuses.
EA Sports FC 24 – standard edition
- Cover Athlete Item – Add EA SPORTS FC 24 Cover Athlete to your Ultimate Team for 10 matches
- 2 Loan Player Choice Ambassador Items – Choose 1 player and 1 female Ambassador for 5 matches in Ultimate Team
- Unlocked Club Playstyle Slot – Customize your Pro’s game with an unlocked Club Playstyle slot
- Additional Player Personality Points in Player Career – Upgrade and customize your player at the start of a new Player Career
- Possibility to sign a 5-star manager in Manager Career
EA Sports FC 24 – Ultimate Edition
- All contents of the Standard Edition
- UEFA Champions League Ultimate Team Hero Item – A UCL or UWCL Ultimate Team Hero on 27 November
- Up to 7 Days Early Access – Get full access starting September 22nd
- 4,600 FC Points – Points to spend in the Ultimate Team Store and VOLTA FOOTBALL
- Nike Ultimate Team campaign on September 22nd
- Nike Ultimate Team Campaign Loan Player Item – 24-match Nike campaign loan player item to your Ultimate Team
- Nike x EA SPORTS FC Ultimate Team Kit – Customize your Ultimate Team with a Nike x EA SPORTS FC Kit
- Untradeable Team of the Week 1 Ultimate Team Player Item
