After the screenwriters, now even Hollywood actors are ready to go on strike after the negotiations with the studios and streaming companies fell apart without an agreement but only offers defined as “offensive and disrespectful” by Fran Drescher, the president of the Sag-Aftra union which represents 160,000 actors.

“The companies have refused to have a meaningful dialogue on some issues and have completely walled off on others – he said – until they negotiate in good faith we will not be able to reach an agreement”. The strike, the first of Hollywood actors since 1980, had already been approved in advance by 98% of members in the event of no agreement, but today a new vote is expected, with an obvious outcome, by the union board.

As from tomorrow the mobilization can already begin with pickets in Los Angeles, New York and other cities headquarters of the American film and television industry. The mobilization will join that of the screenwriters, whose union, which brings together 11,000 members, has been on strike since May 2 last year. On the other hand, the association that brings together film and television producers (Amptp) said it was “deeply sorry” for the decision to strike, claiming that it had offered “historic” wage increases.

“Most people don’t understand that many actors don’t make millions of dollars, many of us struggle to eat and pay rent“, one of the union members who already attended a protest in front of the Netflix headquarters yesterday to demand better wages to fight inflation, told Abcnews.

But even the big names in Hollywood are ready to protest in support of their colleagues less fortunate: in recent days, hundreds of stars – including Meryl Streep, Glenn Close, Jennifer Lawrence, Bob Odenkirk, Mark Ruffalo, Quinta Brunson and Rami Malek, have signed a letter asking the union leaders to take a hard line preparing to strike.

“A strike creates huge problems for many and nobody wants it – reads the letter – but we are ready to strike if necessary. And we are worried by the idea that union members are ready to make sacrifices that the leadership does not intend to make”. Initially signed by 300 actors, the letter has now exceeded a thousand signatures. Even Matt Damon, in London for the premiere of Oppenheimer, spoke in favor of the strike: “we gave the authorization, 98% voted – he said – it’s an action for working actors, it’s not an academic dispute it’s a real matter of life and death.”