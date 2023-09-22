













EA Sports FC 24 becomes a trend because it does not include the Kings League









Let’s go in parts, if you don’t know what the Kings League Well, we tell you that it is a professional soccer league not affiliated with any organization such as the EUFA or FIFA that was set up by Ibai Llanos and several of his partners such as Gerard Piqué. Many famous streamers participate in it and, generally, it is played in Soccer 7 format. What happens is that the joke that spreads on social networks has EA Sports FC 24 as protagonist.

Nil Garcia, DjMaRiiO, Grefg and many others say that their children are outraged because they do not see that the EA Sports game does not have “kinskli”, which is a reality. The post that is repeated over and over again points out that adults tell their children that “It is a shame that in the middle of 2023 there will not be a space for the new, modern and entertaining football for the little ones”.

Now, it is worth noting that this is a clear joke and the use of a recurring meme on the Internet when a group of people does not get what they want in a video game or a movie, but ultimately it is that, a meme, not It’s enough to take it seriously.

Although, failing that, if that need really existed, it would be interesting to see if EA I would make a game dedicated to the Kings League, hoping that people would pay for it or if they would complain that they should put this competition in their base game.

Where is EA Sports FC 24 cheaper?

Those who purchased the Ultimate edition of EA Sports FC 24 They are already playing thanks to the fact that this presentation brings early access. Now, there are also other purchase options that will be available until September 29, which is when the game formally comes out.

Which store has the most affordable price right now?

Gameplanet: 1,599 MXN

Liverpool: 1,599 MXN

Iron Palace: 1,599 MXN

Amazon: 1,439 MXN

As usually happens, we are seeing that Amazon is the (online) store that has EA Sports FC 24 at the most affordable price, which should not surprise anyone.

Now all that remains is to see if you want to purchase it, because the options are already there. Excited for this release? Can you imagine that one day there will be the Kings League? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

