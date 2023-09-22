Spaniard Iago Falque’s time in Colombian football ended abruptly. The Spanish player resigned from América de Cali and returned to his country after a confusing attack.

In the midst of a complicated atmosphere in the club due to poor results, the truck belonging to the footballer was hit several times by bullets on August 19.

The authorities investigated the case and said that it had nothing to do with football and assured that it was an attempted robbery of Falque’s driver.

However, the player put his safety above all else and said goodbye to Colombian football. After taking some time to analyze the situation, he finally left the team.Falque broke his silence this Tuesday: he gave an interview to the Spanish media Relevo and in it he explained the reasons why he decided that the best thing for him was to leave America and Colombia.

Iago Falqué, in his official presentation, next to the president of América, Mauricio Romero, in January 2022. See also Edwin Cardona arrives to reinforce América de Cali

Iago Falque put the safety of his family first

The Spaniard admitted that he analyzed his situation with his family, but in the end, at their request, he decided to leave Colombian football and with his wife they decided to return to Spain.

“The Police advised me not to leave the house and when they ruled out all hypotheses, they investigated and said it was a robbery. Then I left Cali due to pressure from my family. They wanted me to leave there. I was in Miami for a few days to clarify myself and see what was best, what I wanted and what I didn’t. Coldly, together with my wife, we decided that I should return to Spain,” Falque mentioned.

The Spaniard mentioned that he was quite afraid of the acts of violence that he had to witness in Cali and although there was no direct attack against him, he was concerned because it crossed his mind what would have happened if he had been inside the vehicle with his son in that shooting.

“About three shots were heard, but when they notified me, they mentioned that they had shot at my crash from the back and with my driver inside, because one gets scared. My son could have gone behind. If that had been the case, we wouldn’t be talking about a scare. “It’s what I value most,” Falque said.

Despite this, the player mentioned that the América fans loved him and that what he experienced in terms of security had nothing to do with any problem with them. Furthermore, the club suggested that he stay and they gave him the guarantees to return, but he preferred to step aside.

“The fans loved me a lot and I was very respected. In this case it was something very coincidental. The club gave me all the time necessary to decide. They have been very understanding. They know that I am European and that we are used to other types of things. Ensuring security is very complicated. It was my decision,” concluded Falque.

For now, Iago Falque is still without a team and still does not know when he can play again, as he is still in shock after what he experienced in Colombia, although he believes that he has the time necessary to recover from the bad episode and play again in the not distant future. .

Falque spent just over a year and a half in America, where he arrived at the beginning of 2022. Two injuries complicated his time at the club, but he managed to play 34 games in all official competitions, with six goals and three assists.

🇨🇴Iago Falqué left América de Cali suddenly. 🔫He feared for his safety after suffering an attack in Colombia. We have been with him. pic.twitter.com/VBBXVe6o6n — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) September 22, 2023

