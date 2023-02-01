Following EA’s announcement that it’s ending development on Apex Legends Mobile and Battlefield Mobile, it’s been reported the publisher has also canceled an unannounced single-player game set in the Titanfall/Apex Legends universe.

That’s according to Bloomberg’s Jason Schreierwho, citing three people familiar with the matter, says the Respawn-developed game – internally known by the code-named TFL or Titanfall Legends – was being helmeted by creative director Mohammad Alavi until he left the studio in 2021 to pursue what he called his “next adventure”.

Prior to his departure, Alavi had confirmed he was working on a “brand-new Respawn single-player adventure”, which – combined with later word from VentureBeat’s Jeff Grubb that the project was a first-person shooter with a focus on mobility and style – suggests this is the very same game now reportedly canned.

Schreier’s report follows official confirmation that Apex Legends Mobile has been canned.

According to Bloomberg, around 50 people at Respawn will be affected by the project’s cancellation, and EA will attempt to find new positions for them within the company. Where this isn’t possible, employees will reportedly be given severance packages and laid off.

Today’s news follows confirmation by EA that it will be shutting down Battlefield Mobile developer Industrial Toys after that game’s cancellation, although the publisher is yet to say how many people will lose their jobs as a result of the closure.