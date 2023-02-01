Alfredo Cospito is “very lucid, we had a long and interesting conversation”. This is what the doctor and regional councilor of +Europe/Italian Radicals, Michele Usuelli (candidate on the civic pact list for Majorino as president), reports to Adnkronos, who today visited the Opera prison, also meeting the anarchist on hunger strike against the 41 bis, a few days ago transferred to the Milan penitentiary. “It is the precise duty of every parliamentarian, European or national, and of every regional councilor, to visit prisons to verify the conditions of detention and work of the personnel”, underlines Usuelli in a note, recalling that “in these five years I have made dozens of visits to most of the institutions in Lombardy and I will continue to fight, regardless of the single glaring cases that periodically emerge, to a more humane prison that complies with the constitutional provisions“.

In Opera, the regional councilor met “the director of the facility and we dwelt for a long time on the critical issues of health care in prison. The visit continued with an interview with the medical director of the clinical center of Opera, with whom we discussed the structural deficiencies of health personnel and in particular of the incredible bureaucratic difficulty in obtaining health facilities for restricted patients from other Italian regions (almost all)”.

After that, Usuelli’s visit continued on the three floors of the Opera medical center. “I was able to speak with all the sick prisoners in the 41 bis, finding lucidity and gratitude towards the staff in service, where the complaints of even seriously ill patients were mostly directed to the disorganization of the Lombard health system of prison medicine”, reports the councilor regional council, who will report the details of the visit to Opera tomorrow morning in a press conference with the national secretary of the Italian Radicals, Massimiliano Iervolino and the candidates for the Lombardy regional council Barbara Bonvicini and Giulia Crivellini.