In its latest shareholder report, EA has outlined the line-up of games it will release during the current fiscal year, which will end on March 31, 2024. Among them are two games not yet announcedwhile unfortunately do not include Dragon Age Dreadwolf and skate.which therefore will arrive in stores not before April.

As for the two mystery games, one will be a racing game, the other a sports game from EA Sports. Officially there are no other details on the matter, but according to insider Tom Henderson they are respectively WRC and UFC. In any case, at this point we probably won’t have to wait long for official announcements.

As for Dragon Age Dreadwolf at the moment we do not have an indicative release date. We know that the works are now in the final stages, as confirmed by Bioware, but obviously several months are still needed to complete the development.

The same goes for skate., the new free-to-play title for consoles and PC created by Full Circle, of which new details on progression and the activities that will be possible to carry out in the game were revealed a few days ago. The hope, in both cases, is to learn more perhaps during the summer conferences.