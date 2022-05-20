Disney, Amazon or Apple appear among the companies contacted by the publishers of FIFA and Battlefield.

The industry is going through a time of great change.. After the announced purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, or the sale of Bungie to Sony, there are more and more frequent reports about possible operations capable of causing an earthquake of proportions that we cannot imagine. The latest in this field tells us about an attempted merger of NBCUniversal and Electronic Arts.

Until four sources with knowledge of the situationcollects the Pucks news portal of recognized credibility in the Hollywood orbit, they assure that the company responsible for the still today saga FIFA, Battlefield and Mass Effect among other great IP was in talks with Comcast to probe a merger between the film assets and TV from NBCUniversal and the aforementioned video game firm.

According to the information provided by Pucks, there were more than preliminary contacts between the two giants of their entertainment fields, with executives, lawyers and bankers present at the meetings. Nevertheless, in April the negotiations were considered broken. Apparently, the two parties involved could not reach an agreement on the figures of the agreement, as well as the structure of the resulting corporation that, in principle, would have been led by Andrew Wilson, current CEO of EA.

The distributor of Fast & Furious and Jurassic Park seeks to expand its IP portfolioNBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast, a telecommunications giant in the United States, and its assets include Universal Studios, distributor of blockbusters such as Jurassic World, Fast & Furious and Back to the Future. With this frustrated merger, the company would be looking to expand its IP portfolio. It was not like that, but this failed operation does not indicate the end of the movements around Electronic Arts, at least of its current directors.

NBCUniversal is not final

Pucks advances that EA has been looking for Disney for a similar business deal, he mentioned significant synergies from uniting sports channel ESPN with EA Sports. And there is more, in the Pucks report collected by IGN United States, there is also talk of contacts from the EA leadership with technological giants such as Apple and Amazonwithout for now having revealed more details about whether they were interested.

For years it seemed that the video game industry was going to be exempt from the large operations that had been taking place in Hollywood, but all this has changed recently and now, large companies such as Activision Blizzard have been bought, and others such as Ubisoft seem to be being scrutinized for an agreement. For its part, another large in the sector, Take-Two Interactive, sees its sale as a possibility.

