President Saeed had announced the formation of a committee to draft a new constitution on the first of this month, stressing that it would conclude its work within days.

It is scheduled to hold a referendum on the new constitution on the twenty-fifth of next July.

A presidential decree was issued in the Official Gazette to establish an independent national body called the “National Consultative Commission for a New Republic” to “submit a proposal related to the preparation of a draft constitution for a new republic, and this project is submitted to the President of the Republic.”

Three committees are subordinate to this body: the “Consultative Committee for Economic and Social Affairs,” the “Legal Advisory Committee” and the “National Neighborhood Committee,” according to a statement by the Presidency of the Republic.

The Advisory Committee on Economic and Social Affairs presents projects for economic and social reforms that include major organizations in the country, including the Tunisian General Labor Union (the central union) and the Tunisian League for the Defense of Human Rights, headed by Dean of Lawyers Ibrahim Bouderbala, who supports Said’s decisions.

As for the Legal Advisory Committee, it includes academics who are appointed by presidential decree. All members participate in the “National Dialogue Committee” headed by Belaid.

Saied announced in early May a “national dialogue”.

In a road map he laid out to get the country out of its political crisis, Saied decided to hold a referendum on constitutional amendments in preparation on July 25, before holding legislative elections on December 17.