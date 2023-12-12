L'Entertainment Software Association announced that theE3 will not return in the future, the event has been permanently cancelled. Through the pages of Washington Post the president of the association Stanley Pierre-Louis said that while both players and creators have a strong connection to the famous conference, these days the industry has many more opportunities to reach its fans and, although sad, it's time to say goodbye.

On the official E3 website, however, a simple message was released that says:

“After more than two decades of conferences, each bigger than the last, the time has come to say goodbye. Thank you all for the beautiful memories.”

