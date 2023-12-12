From best of the month to best of the year

The 2023 season saw the absolute domination of Red Bull and Max Verstappen, winner of 19 races out of 22 on the calendar and with the Anglo-Austrian team not seeing its drivers on the top step of the podium only on one occasion . However, these numbers did not cancel out the challenges on the track, some of which became particularly spectacular for some overtakes indicated as the most beautiful of the month, from March to November, by enthusiasts. Now, however, it remains to be choose the best of the entire worldwith another vote open to all.

Fernando Alonso

The chances that an overtaking by Fernando Alonso will be chosen are quite high, given that the Spaniard was the protagonist of three different maneuvers recognized as among the most spectacular of this season. The first, in chronological order, occurred to the detriment of Lewis Hamilton in Bahrain Grand Prix, with a decisive attack inside turn 10 after initially flanking the Englishman from Mercedes on the outside at the exit of the previous corner. A late braking inside a slow corner which once again saw the two-time world champion as the protagonist Azerbaijan Grand Prix, this time on compatriot Sainz. In that case, the #14 completed the overtaking on the street circuit shortly after the restart for the Safety Car to return to the pit lane. In conclusion, Alonso was once again the creator of a nice move inside Canadabraking at the last chicane, Hamilton again.

Charles Leclerc

Good chances of victory also for Charles Leclerc, author of two particularly spectacular overtakings. The first, again in chronological order, is the one brought out on George Russell in Japanese Grand Prixwhen the Monegasque from Ferrari came alongside the Mercedes on the outside of turn 1 and then successfully completed the maneuver at the exit of turn 2. The attack on Sergio Perez at the turn was also very good Las Vegas Grand Prixwith a violent braking inside turn 1 after the very long straight of the street circuit.

Magnussen, Perez and Norris

The challenge is also open to other drivers, starting with Kevin Magnussen. Protagonist of a complex season, the Haas Dane however made a spectacular overtaking Montecarlo on Sargeant at the Mirabeau curve, flanking the American on the inside with a very decisive move, so much so that he blocked and risked contact. The overtaking by also deserves applause Perez outside on Piastri al Hungarian Grand Prixwith a subsequent defense against the Australian's counter-overtaking attempt. Finally, let's not forget the overtaking of Lando Norris on Russell in Mexico, the icing on the back of a race in which the Englishman from McLaren had managed to complete a great comeback. All overtaking can be reviewed through this linkin which it is also possible vote the most welcome by Thursday 14 December.