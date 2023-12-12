













E3 comes to a definitive end after twenty years of bringing together the best of video games | TierraGamer: news and entertainment on anime, series, video games and technology









Through a statement, the Entertainment Software Association announced the definitive end of the E3. The great event that brought together developers and players to publicize industry news will no longer exist. Which brings to an end a story of more than two decades.

Since the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 faced several problems. Now its organizers cited some of the reasons why they decided to withdraw the event forever. The main one was evidently the stoppage of social activities and crowds.

They also cited the emergence of new competitors, changes in consumer habits and the withdrawal of some of their partners. Let's remember that in the last one they tried to do, none of the big three wanted to participate. It was already evident that it would not be the event of yesteryear.

We recommend you: Is E3 dead? PlayStation, Nintendo and Xbox would not attend the event

At the end the statement says the following: 'We know that the industry, gamers and creators have a great passion for E3. We know it's hard to say goodbye to such a beloved event, but it's the right thing to do given the new opportunities the industry has to reach partners and players..' In this way, one of the most well-known and beloved events in video games comes to an end.

What were the main reasons for the end of E3?

E3 used to be a highly anticipated in-person event as it was a big gathering between developers and gamers. The games that were coming were shown there and there were even stations with demos to try them out before anyone else. Furthermore, the largest companies participated and made interesting revelations.

Source: ESA

With the arrival of the pandemic and the impossibility of meeting, the event suffered a severe blow. Furthermore, thanks to the use of the internet and social networks, video game companies prefer to hold their own virtual events to show their news. As a result of this, it seems that no one saw the reason to have an in-person event again and thus we reached the end of this celebration. Will they miss her?

Don't stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 49 times, 49 visits today)