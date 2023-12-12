With the end of the year it's time for rankings and awards, and also Naughty Dog has decided to follow the trend by publishing its list of best games of 2023one for each member in view of PlayStation Studios team.
In the list we find many of the games universally recognized as the best of 2023, so there are no particularly unconventional choices, but we can still find something more peculiar and it is still interesting to see what the preferences of the famous author team are The Last of Us and Uncharted.
So let's look at the games in question:
- Alan Wake II
- Baldur's Gate III
- Bramble: The Mountain King
- Chants of Shennar
- Cocoon
- Dredge
- Lies of P
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
- Street Fighter VI
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears Of the Kingdom
Many shared choices but also some original elements
In particular, for producer Ashley Jane Morrow the game of the year is Alan Wake 2, which won her over thanks to its narrative and the atmosphere that mixes horror with moments of comedy.
For the director of QA, Partick Goss, the best game was Baldur's Gate 3, and here we are in the fairly standard range, considering how the year went, and the choice is also associated with the operation specialists Melanie Jorgensen.
Things start to get a little original with Mariah Morris, associate producer, who instead chooses Bramble: The Mountain King, the particular adventure that takes up the traditions of “folk” horror in a very particular way.
Among the other peculiar choices there is also Chants of Sennaar by game director Matthew Gallant, while one of the team's major figures, Evan Wells, selected the excellent Cocoon as the best game of the year. Curiously, there are also two Nintendo games in the list.
