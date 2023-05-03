The Florida State Senate approved on April 28 a rather controversial bill due to the aggressive measures against irregular migrants.

The regulations proposed by Governor Ron DeSantis are discussed, mainly, the invalidation of titles, licenses and the requirement of the E-verify program for companies with more than 25 workers.

The latter has caused a stir, especially in the financial sector. It should be noted that the proposal itself is not completely new, since DeSantis had previously placed on the table requiring all private employers to use the program in order to establish much stricter regulatory measures.

Governor Ron DeSantis promotes anti-immigrant laws.

Even so, the program was highly questioned due to the operational and economic implications that this could entail. But, what is the reason for that concern? What does the program imply?

E-Verify: a program more than protocol

E-verify is a free online government tool that allows companies to see if the person they intend to employ is legally authorized to work in the country.

Such information is supplemented by the I-9 formwhich the employer must record in the program to compare it with information from the databases of the Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration.

So far, and according to the official E-verify page, the platform already has more than one million registered employees and more than 1,500 companies can register each week.

In addition, “E-Verify is administered by the SSA and US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). USCIS facilitates compliance with US immigration law by supporting the E-Verify program. , user support, training and outreach, and by developing innovative technological solutions in employment eligibility verification”, can be read on the website.

However, this implies that the formality of the immigration status of the person at the time of work is verified, which is why several jobs carried out by irregular migrants would be affected, generating repercussions in the Florida economy.

This is largely because, according to Ted Hutchinson, director of the state of Florida for FWD.us, the construction and agriculture industries would be among the most affected.

“Our economy and our businesses will suffer with the loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs, as well as billions in lost revenue and growth, not to mention the devastating damage to Florida families,” he declared, according to the outlet. Communication Journal of the Americas.

