Ferrari, agreement with DXC Technology

Ferrari has signed a multi-year agreement with DXC Technologya global technology services company specializing in the creation of the most advanced digital solutions for the automotive sector.

Under the new multi-year agreement, which will be effective from the fifth Grand Prix of the Formula 1 season, scheduled for this week in Miami (5-7 May 2023), DXC Technology will become Team Partner of Scuderia Ferrari and its logo will be present on Charles’ SF-23s Leclerc and Carlos Sainz as well as on the pilots’ overalls and helmets.

Ferrari’s comment

Lorenzo GiorgettiChief Racing Revenue Officer of Ferrari, said: “We are pleased to start this partnership with DXC Technology, a company that already provides ICT infrastructure for Ferrari’s critical systems with whom we will be exploring new software asset management solutions in the future. With DXC we share values ​​such as business expertise, the pursuit of continuous innovation and dedication to excellence. We look forward to growing the partnership for years to come“.

Dxc’s comment

Michael Corcoran, Global Lead, DXC Analytics & Engineering: “We have been working with Ferrari for several years on their essential infrastructure and are proud to enter into a partnership that plans to guide them towards their technological future. We are committed to innovating technology that transforms vehicles’ information capabilities and improves the driving experience for all“.