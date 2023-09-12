DThe mail with the e-Sim will arrive on Friday. Normally we are curious people who get started straight away and try everything out quickly. Because the iPhone will soon only work with the e-Sim, we are daring to switch from the physical card to the electronic solution. But then an objection immediately arises: What to do if it doesn’t work? You might have to go an entire weekend without a smartphone.

So we don’t start the experiment until Monday morning. The iPhone is connected to the WiFi. The initial setup does not work without an internet connection. We remove the previous card and scan the QR code delivered in the mail. Now it gets exciting: A Telekom e-Sim can be activated on the device, they say, and then the process stops with an error message. It only works on the second attempt: “Mobile radio configuration completed”. The E-Sim appears in the iPhone settings with the “Primary” label and everything works as usual from now on.