Peugeot returns home from Fuji once again with a very slim haul in what was the penultimate round of the FIA ​​World Endurance Championship of the season.

The Japanese track where last weekend’s 6h race was held was certainly not among the most congenial to the futuristic 9X8, which in the Hypercar Class in terms of performance once again suffered a major beating, made even more bitter if you think of the podium centered on Monza before the summer break.

Starting from 10th and 11th place after a Qualifying where there were abysmal gaps, the French cars found themselves racing practically on their own, without being able to worry any of their rivals, despite a Ferrari in great difficulty and a Cadillac which had a bad weekend to finish behind the Leone prototypes.

Small consolation, this time on the #93 of Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne and Paul Di Resta and on the #94 of Loïc Duval, Gustavo Menezes and the debutant Stoffel Vandoorne there were no technical problems, apart from a small control intervention on the pressure in the hydraulic system on the first of the two during the last pit stop.

#93 Peugeot Totalenergies 9X8: Paul Di Resta, Mikkel Jensen, Jean-Eric Vergne Photo by: Andy Chan

“Qualifying did not meet our expectations, we finished in 10th and 11th place struggling to find the right operating window for the tires on both cars, struggling with pressure”, admits Jean-Marc Finot, Vice President of Stellantis Motorsport .

“In particular on the #94 there was a lock-up and we had to change the tyres. When it started raining, it prevented us from getting better times.”

In the end the #94 finished seventh ahead of the #93, but without a shot being fired, which continues to raise doubts about how the program is planned to continue, given that it becomes difficult to face an entire season aiming only to be efficient at Le Mans or similar tracks, considering the variety of tracks on the calendar.

“It was a difficult race for us, especially due to the pace, which was practically the same during free practice. The Porsche’s performance surprised us a lot and we didn’t expect it at this level, they had a really good race” , says Technical Director, Olivier Jansonnie.

“Both our cars finished the race without mechanical problems, which is very satisfying. Now we have to find our rhythm, for example here we were behind especially in the third sector and this prevented us from fighting for the top.”

“We will continue to work for Bahrain, we still have one test session to try to improve our performance and make progress for the next race.”

#94 Peugeot Totalenergies Peugeot 9X8: Loic Duval, Gustavo Menezes, Stoffel Vandoorn Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images

Jensen adds: “It was quite a frustrating race, because we didn’t have the performance we expected. We need to understand why we lacked so much pace during the race as well as during free practice. We have a lot of work to do to improve our performance before the last race of the season”.

Vandoorne comments: “It was the first race for me and I think that in general we did a good job. Unfortunately, we lacked a bit of performance to fight and get a podium like the team did in Monza. We gave our all and We didn’t make any mistakes.”

“I felt comfortable in the car, which is good, and I did a good double stint, which was really important for me, so I’m quite happy with my preparation.”