If there is a traumatic situation for soccer fans – both fans and athletes, coaches and managers – it is the defeats in the decisive instances. Next, we review the Draws that fell in all the international finals they played. Look!
Bilbao had no luck in the two UEFA Cup finals that they had to play in their history: they fell to Juventus in 1977 (the first final defined by the away goal rule) and to Atlético de Madrid in 2012 with Marcelo Bielsa as manager.
Fluminense It is one of the biggest teams in the American continent without a Copa Libertadores in its showcase and that is because it lost the only continental final it played in its entire history. Surprisingly, Liga de Quito beat him on penalties in 2008 and kept the trophy.
The Rosario team fell twice in the final of the Copa Libertadores -against Nacional de Montevideo in 1988 and Sao Paulo in 1992- and once for the Copa de Honor Cousenier -against CURCC Peñarol in 1911-, an old competition between Uruguayan teams and Argentines.
One of the most popular teams in Colombia fell to 3 different endings: in 1978 he lost the Copa Libertadores with Boca, in 1998 against Atlético Nacional the Merconorte Cup and in 1999, he was left with the desire to be champion of America again after losing with Palmeiras.
