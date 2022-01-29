The third and final session of free practice of the Diriyah E-Prix ended with the first place of Pascal Wehrleinbut the last appointment before qualifying was mainly characterized byaccident involving Nick Cassidy. Thirteen minutes from the end of the session, the Australian ofEnvision lost control of his car between turn 11 and 12, impacting laterally against the protective barriers. In the moments immediately following the collision, the number 37 reassured the radio team that it had not reported any consequences, but the Race Direction was forced to display the Red flag. As the minutes passed, the single-seaters no longer resumed activity to allow the marshals to remove the car, remaining in the pits until the time ran out.
At that point, however, the Management added additional minutes to allow the pilots to improve their time established until the accident. Thanks to this decision, Wehrlein has thus conquered the top of the standings, ousting the Swiss Mortara, momentarily in command until Cassidy’s accident. Speaking of the latter, the Envision team will have to carry out a real race against time to guarantee its driver to participate in the qualificationsexpected from 13:40 Italian. Waiting to understand what the developments will be, here is the ranking of the latest free practices, concluded with Giovinazzi in 19th place.
E-Prix Diriyah, Free Practice 3: results
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Team
|Weather
|1
|Pascal WEHRLEIN
|Porsche
|1: 07.215
|2
|Jean-Eric VERGNE
|DS Techeetah
|+0.241
|3
|Oliver ROWLAND
|Mahindra
|+0.335
|4
|Edward MORTARA
|Venturi
|+0.347
|5
|Antonio Felix FROM THE COAST
|DS Techeetah
|+0.431
|6
|Jake DENNIS
|Andretti
|+0.459
|7
|André LOTTERER
|Porsche
|+0.527
|8
|Nyck DE VRIES
|Mercedes
|+0.571
|9
|Sebastien BUEMI
|Nissan e.dams
|+0.572
|10
|Robin FRJINS
|Envision
|+0.676
|11
|Mitch EVANS
|Jaguar
|+0.716
|12
|Lucas OF FATS
|Venturi
|+0.728
|13
|Stoffel VANDOORNE
|Mercedes
|+0.729
|14
|Maximilian GÜNTHER
|Nissan e.dams
|+0.805
|15
|Sam BIRD
|Jaguar
|+0.944
|16
|Alexander SIMS
|Mahindra
|+0.971
|17
|Oliver ASKEW
|Andretti
|+1.009
|18
|Sergio SEVEN-CAMARA
|Dragon
|+1.218
|19
|Antonio GIOVINAZZI
|Dragon
|+1.229
|20
|Nick CASSIDY
|Envision
|+1.679
|21
|Oliver TURVEY
|NIO 333
|+1.795
|22
|Dan TICKTUM
|NIO 333
|+2.116
#EPrix #Diriyah #PL3 #Wehrlein #lead #Cassidy #block #FormulaPassionit
Leave a Reply