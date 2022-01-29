The third and final session of free practice of the Diriyah E-Prix ended with the first place of Pascal Wehrleinbut the last appointment before qualifying was mainly characterized byaccident involving Nick Cassidy. Thirteen minutes from the end of the session, the Australian ofEnvision lost control of his car between turn 11 and 12, impacting laterally against the protective barriers. In the moments immediately following the collision, the number 37 reassured the radio team that it had not reported any consequences, but the Race Direction was forced to display the Red flag. As the minutes passed, the single-seaters no longer resumed activity to allow the marshals to remove the car, remaining in the pits until the time ran out.

At that point, however, the Management added additional minutes to allow the pilots to improve their time established until the accident. Thanks to this decision, Wehrlein has thus conquered the top of the standings, ousting the Swiss Mortara, momentarily in command until Cassidy’s accident. Speaking of the latter, the Envision team will have to carry out a real race against time to guarantee its driver to participate in the qualificationsexpected from 13:40 Italian. Waiting to understand what the developments will be, here is the ranking of the latest free practices, concluded with Giovinazzi in 19th place.

E-Prix Diriyah, Free Practice 3: results

Pos. Pilot Team Weather 1 Pascal WEHRLEIN Porsche 1: 07.215 2 Jean-Eric VERGNE DS Techeetah +0.241 3 Oliver ROWLAND Mahindra +0.335 4 Edward MORTARA Venturi +0.347 5 Antonio Felix FROM THE COAST DS Techeetah +0.431 6 Jake DENNIS Andretti +0.459 7 André LOTTERER Porsche +0.527 8 Nyck DE VRIES Mercedes +0.571 9 Sebastien BUEMI Nissan e.dams +0.572 10 Robin FRJINS Envision +0.676 11 Mitch EVANS Jaguar +0.716 12 Lucas OF FATS Venturi +0.728 13 Stoffel VANDOORNE Mercedes +0.729 14 Maximilian GÜNTHER Nissan e.dams +0.805 15 Sam BIRD Jaguar +0.944 16 Alexander SIMS Mahindra +0.971 17 Oliver ASKEW Andretti +1.009 18 Sergio SEVEN-CAMARA Dragon +1.218 19 Antonio GIOVINAZZI Dragon +1.229 20 Nick CASSIDY Envision +1.679 21 Oliver TURVEY NIO 333 +1.795 22 Dan TICKTUM NIO 333 +2.116