Through the official website of Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY, so called the new anime series dedicated to the hugely popular franchise mecha, it is revealed that this will begin airing next October in the program block Nichi-5 of Japanese broadcasters MBS/TBS.

A video, broadcast by the channel, gave us the update on the start window of the series YouTube officer of MBS.

Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY it will be the first TV series after IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS, which began in 2015 and ended only in 2016.

For the anime there is a official site in different languages, including Italian, but at the moment we do not know if and when this series will be available for viewing also for us Westerners. We will see her arrive on the usual channel YouTube from Gundam.Info, which in the past has already proposed various series of Gundam in subtitled version, or there are much larger projects in the pipeline, perhaps branded Netflix?

