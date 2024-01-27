E-Prix Diriyah 2, Rowland protagonist in qualifying

The second pole position for race 2 of the Diriyah E-Prix was won Oliver Rowland. The English pilot of Nissan he got the better of a surprising Robin Frijns who reached the final but was unable to worry Rowland in the decisive lap. Behind them Nick Cassidy on Jaguar and Stoffel Vandoorne on DS Penske.

The first phase of qualifications

The first two qualifying heats are full of surprises. To gain access to the direct elimination phase among the drivers of Group A I am Fenestraz, Frijns, Vergne and Vandoorne. The first two drivers stand out somewhat surprisingly while the DS Penske team duo passes the trap of the first phase thanks to a car that has already proven competitive since yesterday. Among the excellent eliminated from group A we find the Porsche Of Wehrleinfifth, e From the coast even eleventh and last of the group. Confirming that this track is not suitable for the German cars which were already disappointing in race 1 and which will therefore start in tenth and even last position on the grid. Disappointment also for Mitch Evans. The Jaguar driver is seventh after his good performance in race 1 and will only start from fourteenth position on the grid.

The heat of Group B it's even more thrilling. One minute from the end Buemi goes to the wall due to a probable brake problem. The Swiss driver thus loses his fourth position and is left out of the final phase, causing the display of the red flag which ends the qualifying prematurely: what is even more serious, he will not even be able to participate in E-Prix 2 due to the damage to his car. They are the ones who gain access to the quarterfinals Rowland, Cassidy, Hughes and Daruvala. Also making the news is the elimination of Jake Dennis. The reigning world champion and fresh winner of yesterday's race complains about a car that suddenly became undriveable, without blaming the red flag for his elimination. The final fifteenth position on the grid is all that the convent passes for Dennis in qualifying.

The direct elimination phase

They arrive to fight for the pole Robin Frijns on Envision Racing ed Oliver Rowland on Nissan. the Dutch driver reaches the final by eliminating the highly rated DS Penske of Vergne first and then Vandoorne. A truly convincing progression from Frijns who shows very safe driving while skimming the walls of the Saudi track. Rowland instead reached the final by first beating Daruvala on a Maserati and then having a somewhat surprising victory over a tough nut to crack like Cassidy on a Jaguar.

The winner in the final duel between Frijns and Rowland was the latter, author of an impeccable lap and capable of inflicting 324 thousandths of a gap on the Dutch driver. Rowland appeared particularly confident for tonight's race. These are his words: “The team did an incredible job last night and I have to thank them all for giving me a really good car today. Apart from the risks that may come from attack modes, I feel confident. We just have to try to implement a good strategy because we have the race pace today. I think we can at least aim for the podium.”

The starting grid