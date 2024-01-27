The President of France, Emmanuel Macron, promulgated the immigration law in its version adjusted by the French Constitutional Council, which had censured this Thursday the harshest measures included by the right during the parliamentary negotiation. Conservatives, extreme left and radical right, all have observations on the matter.

Published on the night of Friday, January 26, in the Official State Gazette, the law may come into force without some of the controversial articles excluded by the judges, who alleged the unconstitutionality of some measures, but above all defects of form.

The newspaper Le Monde explained that The Constitutional Council censored 35 articles of the 86 approved by Parliamentin a decision adopted on Thursday, January 25, much of the law relating to immigration, adopted on December 19, 2023 with the votes of the right and the extreme right.

With 276 paragraphs and fifty-two pages, it is the second longest decision in the history of the jurisdiction, after the one related to the justice programming law of 2019.

In this way, three specific neutral points are left out of the current norm: the creation of the crime of irregular stay, the tightening of access to social benefits or the establishment of annual immigration quotas.

Nor have restrictions been included on family reunification, the imposition of a deposit on foreign students as a guarantee that they will leave the country or restrictions on the so-called right of land in the adoption of French nationality.

What the law promulgated by Macron does maintain is a large part dedicated to simplifying the expulsion procedures for criminal foreigners, one of the objectives of the Minister of the Interior, Gerard Darmanin; and also a device, very controversial among the right, to regularize irregular immigrants who occupy positions considered in tension.

Likewise, the law in force now obliges non-EU foreigners, who want to obtain a residence permit, to sign a contract with which they undertake to respect the principles of the French Republic: individual freedoms, freedom of expression or conscience. , the equality of men and women, the Constitution and French territorial integrity.

The list of dissatisfiers is long

Both the classic right of the Republicans, authors of the harshest measures finally excluded by the judges, and the extreme right have criticized the decision of the Constitutional Court.

The deputy of the French National Assembly Marine Le Pen assured that the only way to toughen immigration law, something that the majority of French people want, according to polls, will be through a review of the Constitution, which she defends.

Jordan Bardella, president of the far-right National Rally party, has criticized what he called a “coup by the judges, backed by the president” in a post on social media platform solution”.

Par un coup de force des juges, avec le soutien du président de la République lui-même, le Conseil constitutionnel censure les mesures de fermeté les plus approuvées par les Français: la loi immigration est mort-né. La seule solution, c'est le référendum sur l'immigration. — Jordan Bardella (@J_Bardella) January 25, 2024



The president of the conservative Republicans, Eric Ciotti, accused the Council of colluding with Macron against the “will of the French people, who want less immigration.”

The head of the Republicans in the Senate, Gerard Larcher, urged the administration to “resubmit a text in accordance with the agreement” reached with the right.

The head of the far-left LFI party, Manuel Bompard, also called for the withdrawal of the law, stating that “the text validated by the Constitutional Council corresponds to the text rejected by the Assembly” and therefore has “no legitimacy.”

However, Interior Minister Darmanin denied the possibility of new legislation, stating that the executive “will not present a bill” on the issue.

With EFE and Reuters