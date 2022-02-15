Starting today DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires is officially available in Europe, on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Stadia and PCas announced by KOEI TECMO GAMES.

The launch trailer for the title is available below.

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 EMPIRES NOW AVAILABLE

Control the battlefield and conquer ancient China!

Milan, February 15, 2022 – Today, KOEI TECMO Europe and developer Omega Force are proud to announce that the highly anticipated tactical-action game, DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires is now available across Europe for Nintendo Switch ™, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One, Windows PC via Steam®, Google Stadia ™, PlayStation®4 and digitally on PlayStation®5 *. The thrilling new title adds strategic elements to the exhilarating 1v1000 action of KOEI TECMO’s revered DYNASTY WARRIORS series, as players embark on a quest to conquer ancient China through a combination of wisdom, might and courage. Download all assets related to this ad here .

DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires allows players to experience the Three Kingdoms as 94 of DYNASTY WARRIORS 9’s most famous and feared officers. Immerse yourself in a mission to defeat an enemy fortress in the all-new evolved castle siege, or play politics behind backstage, setting up logistics and alliances as you formulate secret plans on your quest to rule the kingdom.

The game features scenarios that transport fans to different periods, allowing them to relive historical moments such as the Yellow Turban Rebellion and the Battle of Chibi. But that doesn’t mean players will have to follow the story to be successful. Rewrite your Three Kingdoms history in ways you never imagined, such as uniting China with all Wu officers still alive, or bringing together your favorite officers into one command, or even unleashing a rebellion to take control of the map. geographical!

Additionally, fans will be able to create their own officers within the game’s rich edit mode. From distinct hairstyles, face paint and tattoos to layered armor and gear, you can create the hero or villain of your dreams before striking enemy forces in a generational quest for power and glory.

The following special bonuses can be downloaded from PlayStation Store, Nintendo e-Shop or Microsoft Store until February 28, 2022: Male Custom Zhao Yun Set, Male Custom Guo Jia Set, Male Custom Lu Xun Set, Female Custom Xin Xianying Set, Female Custom Lu Lingqi Set. Some of these items may be made available for purchase at a later date.

For more information on DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empiresvisit the official site and the social channels on Facebook www.facebook.com/koeitecmogames , Instagram and Twitter @koeitecmoeurope .

* By purchasing digital or physical versions of DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires for PlayStation®4, you can receive an upgrade to the digital version for PlayStation®5 of DYNASTY WARRIORS 9 Empires at no additional cost.