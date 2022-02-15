During the presentation of the new Williams FW44, several spectators noticed the total absence of logos dedicated to Ayrton Senna on the livery of the car. From the 1994 San Marino Grand Prix onwards, that is, since the three-time world champion was the victim of a fatal accident in Imola – at the wheel of Williams – the British team has since decided to bring the brand back to its car. “Ayrton Senna always”in order to pay tribute to memory of the late Brazilian driver. The symbol, applied on the nose of the cars, did not appear on the FW44, with which the Woking manufacturer will participate in the 2022 world championship.

A general impression that was by no means a kind of optical illusion for fans, as confirmed by the Williams team principal and CEO. Jost Got it: the German manager, after the presentation of the car, confirmed that, from this yearthe team will no longer carry the logo dedicated to Senna, thus explaining this decision: “We want to move forward into the future – said the 63-year-old – we are entering a new era, we have a new car and we have also renovated our museum, where a special area has been dedicated to celebrate Ayrton. I think now it is necessary to look to the future, and do not show pilots the ‘S’ every time they get in the car and remember what happened. I think now is the time for the team to move forward without forgetting Senna, whose memory continues to be paid in our museum ”.

A choice that, in addition to surprising Formula 1 lovers in general and those who keep Senna in their hearts, has also matured without consulting the family of the Brazilian champion or the Ayrton Senna association, founded by her sister Viviane to support young people living in poverty in Brazil: “We have not had a consultation or an interview with the family – added Capito – but we are working with the foundation and we will increase our efforts with it, working as much as possible to continue supporting it. I think there are more people who will benefit from this and, if these can be helped especially through the foundation, I think it is an excellent program, but it has yet to be defined ”.