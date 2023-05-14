A fifth place that only half satisfies

L’Aprilia he finished in fifth position with Aleix Espargarò in a French GP in which the manufacturer from Noale has once again to complain about the knockout of Maverick Vinales which came when the Spanish rider had just taken possession of the third position behind Marc Marquez and Jack Miller.

Vinales crashed due to a contact with Francesco Bagnaia, who tried to recover his position immediately after the attack suffered by the ex Suzuki and Yamaha who did not expect to find the reigning world champion immediately on his right in the gearbox of direction. Massimo Rivola, Aprilia number one, blamed the contact on Bagnaia. The numerous falls they facilitated the run-up of Aleix Espargarò, who finished fifth.

The words of Aleix Espargarò

“Fifth place after sixteenth on the grid is not a victory, but neither is it a disaster – the analysis of Aleix Espargarò to the microphones of Sky Sports MotoGP – I’m not happy, but satisfied. The first thing I did in the garage was to apologize to the team because the mistake was mine by crashing yesterday in qualifying, but with the pace we showed yesterday and today we could have fought for the podium, but I made a mistake”.

“There was a domino effect at Turn 4 today – he added – but then I had a good pace, I recovered a lot and in the end I arrived 1.5 seconds off the podium and I’m satisfied. The Aprilia worked very well, it’s been very competitive since Friday and it was my mistake in qualifying with the crash, I asked too much because I was convinced of getting pole. Qualifying affects you a lot because it’s difficult to start from so far back, but we had the speed. The bike went well, and I hope at Mugello I can demonstrate what I always say: that I have one of the best bikes, but you have to prove it on the track“.