Dynamo away in a penalty shootout beat Zenit and reached the semifinals of the Cup of Russia

Petersburg “Zenith” in the penalty shootout lost to Moscow “Dynamo” in the match of the 1/4 finals of the Way of Regions of the Cup of Russia. This is reported by the correspondent of “Lenta.ru”.

The meeting was held on Wednesday, March 15, in St. Petersburg. The main time of the match ended with the score 1:1. The hosts scored Zelimkhan Bakaev. In addition, Zenit goalkeeper Alexander Vasyutin scored an own goal. The visitors won the penalty shootout 5-4.

At the stage of the 1/4 finals of the Path of Regions, one match is provided. Zenit flew out of the Russian Cup, and Dynamo reached the semi-finals.

Earlier, Krasnodar beat Akhmat 3-0 away in the quarterfinals of the Way of Regions of the Cup of Russia. The Grozny club stopped fighting for the title.