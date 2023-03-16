Home page politics

From: Florian Naumann

Not fed up yet: Sweden initially fails because of Erdogan’s veto – and hopes for improvement after the Turkey election. © IMAGO/Janine Schmitz/photothek.de

NATO has been struggling for Finland and Sweden to join for months. There are now new signals from Turkey – but only for Finland.

Ankara/Helsinki – There is apparently movement in the dispute over Finland and Sweden joining NATO – but there is probably only positive news for Helsinki. Turkey will very likely ratify the country’s admission before mid-April. This is reported by the Reuters news agency, citing two informants in Turkey who are familiar with the matter. already on On Tuesday (March 14) there had been signs of such a turnaround.

Erdogan gives Finland the green NATO light – Sweden hopes for time after Turkey’s elections

Another indication could be a short-term trip to Turkey by Finland’s President Sauli Niinistö. On Thursday he will first visit the earthquake region in south-east Turkey, and then on Friday he will meet with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. Niinistö’s office announced on Wednesday that the working visit would deal, among other things, with bilateral relations between the two countries and the NATO accession of Finland and Sweden. The Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto is also present.

According to Reuters information, Finland should get the green light before the parliamentary break before the Turkish elections. Sweden, on the other hand, has given up hopes according to its Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Sweden hopes for a “quick ratification” of the application “after the Turkish elections,” said Kristersson after a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on Wednesday. Erdogan is behind in recent polls. His government is now preparing the public for this delay, Kristersson said.

Sweden continues to treat Erdogan cautiously – Scholz only provides weak consolation

Nevertheless, he remained extremely diplomatic in his choice of words – a circumstance that had recently brought him criticism in Sweden. “We are not hiding the fact that we would have preferred simultaneous ratification,” said Kristersson. “We believe that we are ready for ratification,” said the Prime Minister. However, his government respects the fact that Turkey decides independently whether to accept Sweden’s request.

Scholz also had only extremely weak consolation for his counterpart. Germany has “offered the support that can be offered with all our possibilities so that this process proceeds quickly”. Compared to the accession processes for other NATO member states, the one for Finland and Sweden is “already a fast process”.

Turkey probably gives the green light for Finland to join NATO – Sweden left out?

Finland and Sweden had applied for NATO membership around ten months ago. 28 of the 30 current members have long since ratified their accession protocols, only Hungary and Turkey not yet. Ankara is blocking the accession, among other things, with reference to an insufficient fight against “terrorist organizations” among the NATO candidates. Hungary had recently confirmed its willingness to say “yes” quickly.

These objections are primarily aimed at Sweden. Therefore, for some time there has been debate as to whether Turkey will first agree to Finland joining NATO and Sweden could then follow suit at a later date. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Tuesday that the probability of this had increased.

Even at the Munich Security Conference, Niinistö and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not want to completely rule out this scenario. (AFP/fn)