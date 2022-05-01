Techland has opened up about what players can expect from Dying Light 2’s upcoming story-driven DLC packs.

In an interview with wccftechDying Light 2 lead designer Tymon Smektała has confirmed the first “runs parallel to the main story”.

“It can be started right after Aiden arrives in The City. Since it’s the first one out the gate, we didn’t want to force players to finish the game before they’d be able to have fun with it,” Smektała said. “I went through some of the speculations our community has expressed online, but I haven’t seen any of those theories get it right. So I hope that we’ll positively surprise people with this DLC.”



When asked if the DLC ties into the “overall branching narrative”, Smektała said: “its story is centered around a specific place outside of the Villedor city limits. But of course, there will be some choices to make!”

He also confirmed that some of the content updates Techland will “introduce this year and next year will be focused mostly on various types of online experiences”.

“We definitely feel that there’s a lot we could do with Dying Light multiplayer, from adding more co-op mechanics to lots of different, fun gameplay modes,” he said.

Earlier this week, Dying Light 2 update added its New Game Plus mode, as well as new endgame content.

Patch 1.3.0. – which launched last Wednesday, 27th April – allows you to carry over your character progression and equipment to a new adventure (though Nightrunners tools like the grappling hook and paraglider will still have to be obtained through the story). You’ll also be able to find 30 new inhibitors to further max out your health and stamina.

Techland recently revealed Dying Light 2 has now sold 5m copies since its launch at the start of February, and that’s without sales from the delayed Switch version now planned for later this year. That’s a solid start for the game – though last week we also heard its predecessor had now notched up a stunning 20m copies over the years.