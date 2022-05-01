Monday, May 2, 2022
China Security checks on collapsed apartment building in China suspected of negligence, dozens still missing

May 1, 2022
World Europe
In the capital of Hunan Province, rescue work on the ruins of a six-story building that collapsed on Friday continued for the second day.

In China In Changsha, the capital of Hunan Province, rescue work on the ruins of a collapsed six-story building continued for the second day in a row, AFP news agency reported.

The building collapsed on Friday. On Saturday, five people had been rescued from the rubble, city officials said. On Sunday day, rescue workers found two more survivors in the ruins of a collapsed building, Chinese state media reported.

Authorities say sixteen are still believed to be trapped and dozens feared to be missing.

The building in Changsha is said to have housed a hotel, cinema and apartments. The building collapsed to the ground.

Changsan police said nine people were arrested on Sunday for reasons related to the accident. The owner of the building and the people in charge of the security inspection, who were alleged to have falsified the result of the inspection of the building, were present.

Authorities have not yet stated the cause of the accident.

Mayor of Changshan Zheng Jianxin vowed not to spare energy in the search for trapped people. He added that more than 700 rescue workers had been sent to the scene.

Saturday president Xi Jinping demanded searches “at any cost” and ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the collapse.

A high-ranking official from the Communist Party was sent to the scene of the accident, which speaks to the seriousness of the accident.

Building collapses are not uncommon in China due to poor safety and building standards and government corruption.

