Dying Light 2: Stay Human is recently available and, due to the amount of content inside, we have thought of this guide dedicated to a specific aspect of the game, namely the GRE anomalies.

The title Techland it turned out to be a nice surprise, if you are curious about our vote we refer you to our review, full of activities and tasks to perform. In particular, in Dying Light 2: Stay Human there will be the anomalies of the GRE, special creatures to defeat and that will guarantee you a great reward. None of these points of interest are missing within the game, you can also access it after finishing the main quest. Basically it’s about bosses who they are generated only at nighttherefore during the day they will be inaccessible.

Where to find all the anomalies of the GRE in Dying Light 2: Stay Human? Here is the guide!

If you find yourself during the day, first of all, reach a refuge to pass the time and arrive in the evening, then go to the place of the anomaly if possible without triggering the chase. When you come face to face with these creatures, the main advice is to ignore the normal infected. At the end of the battle, follow the signalman who will take you to a chest with 2 inhibitors inside (if you have difficulty finding them all you can be helped through our dedicated guide). Once the chest is open, the quest will be automatically finished. The anomalies of the GRE are a total of 12 and to find them just follow the very detailed video kindly provided by PowerPyx.

Battles can be a lot more challenging than you think, then we advise you to go there properly prepared. Maybe in the early stages of the game leave them alone and concentrate on the main quest or the secondary ones, so as to achieve adequate preparation and be ready to face these enemies.

Our guide dedicated to the anomalies of the GRE of Dying Light 2: Stay Human ends here, we hope we have been useful.